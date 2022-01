Important resistance levels will likely hold any move higher. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell put the dampers on risk markets late Wednesday by suggesting that monetary tightening in the US would be quicker and more potentially more aggressive than originally thought. Risk markets, already in the doldrums, reacted by selling off further, leaving a host of asset classes looking for areas of true support. While the sell-off in Bitcoin has been relatively muted this week, the outlook for the cryptocurrency market as a whole remains negative with heavy losses seen across a range of once popular altcoins. If the market as a whole is looking to Bitcoin to lead the way higher, it is most likely to be disappointed as BTC struggles with nearby resistance.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO