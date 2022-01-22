ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Head Coach Turns Down Minnesota Vikings Interview Request

By Joe Rogers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit for their next head coach. While the list of names is long, one name you won’t see on it is former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell who has reportedly turned down the Vikings interview. If Caldwell’s name...

Indigo
7d ago

can you blame him? who wants to coach a team that's done nothing throughout their existence?

