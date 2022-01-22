Grandmother fatally stabbed son-in-law in Isle of Wight County, sheriff’s office says

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 67-year-old woman is charged with second-degree murder after she fatally stabbed her son-in-law during a domestic altercation Thursday in Carrollton, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Smith Neck Road in Carrollton.

Deputies found 54-year-old Maurice Doctor with a stab wound to his upper back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Theresa Knightnor and she was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.

12000 block of Smith Neck Road in Carrollton. WAVY Photo / Regina Mobley

Authorities didn’t share additional information in a press release, but WAVY’s Regina Mobley spoke to Doctor’s wife Charlitta, who lived at the home with Doctor and their three children. The release said that Knightnor lived at the home with the couple, but Charlitta says Knightnor lives in Hampton.

Charlitta said there was a dispute over the couple’s son and Doctor and her both fell on a bed. During the altercation, Charlitta said that Knightnor came in and stabbed Doctor in the back.

Charlitta said her mother, the suspect, called 911, as did one of her children.

Charlitta suffers from MS and her mother visited the home often to help her with the children ages, 14, 9 and 8. Now, the breadwinner in the family is dead and the mother she counted on is behind bars. Charlitta said no authorities in the county have reached out to the family to offer desperately needed emotional support.

Her husband’s remains were turned over to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

Because of the winter storm, all courts were closed Friday in Isle of Wight. The spokesman for the county sheriff’s office told 10 On Your Side the grandmother’s arraignment will take place sometime next week in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

