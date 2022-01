VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hopefully fans in attendance on Thursday night got their popcorn and snacks prior to the start of this match up. To be honest, I don’t even think the bus for Fargo South even had a chance to get cold before it had to be started back up again. The first match of the night started at 7:04PM, and the final winner was crowned at 7:30PM on the dot. The Hi-Liners made quick work of the shorthanded Bruins on this evening to pick up the clean sweep, 84-0 victory.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO