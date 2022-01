We really have been up and down these last few days as far as temperatures go. We have one more major cool down in store for the overnight before we begin the slow ascent to the upper 30s. Temperatures tonight will drop down close to or just below zero, with subzero wind chills. How much or how little cloud cover will have a lot to do with how cold our temperatures get tonight. More cloud cover means more insulation and warmer overnight lows. Less cloud cover means colder temperatures. Sub-zero temperatures are likely for most of the Stateline tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO