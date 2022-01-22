ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Public Schools to consider temporary mask mandate

By David Chasanov
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xmk4_0dscA9GY00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt has now filed 36 lawsuits against school districts over mask mandates. This comes as Springfield Public Schools (SPS) considers having a special board meeting next Friday, January 28, to talk about temporarily bringing masks back to the classroom. The conversation began at a meeting earlier this week . OzarksFirst listened in.

SPS has already been threatened with a lawsuit if they were to enact another mandate, but some board members say safety is more important than legal fees. Dr. Charles Taylor shared his thoughts.

EXPLAINED: Why SPS schools are going virtual once again

“I would strongly recommend that by board action we extend to the same expiration date on the masking mandate for employees and visitors to include students,” Dr. Taylor said. “I think it’s absolutely true that masking isn’t entirely enforceable, it’s not a silver bullet, but its beneficial impact is certainly not zero. I don’t know if we had the full masking mandate if we would have had the closure. I understand there are potentially legal implications to that, but at the end of the day, if I’m going to lose sleep, I would much rather over the potential of being sued again for implementing the mask mandate because we think it’s the right thing to do for a limited period of time, than I would leaving something on the table that could have materially had a beneficial impact on the health and well being of our students and staff.”

You may have noticed Dr. Taylor said “sued again.” That’s because in November of 2021, Schmitt sued SPS over concerns about critical race theory being taught in classrooms.

AG’s Office sues Springfield Public Schools over Critical Race Theory concerns/requests

If SPS enacts another mask mandate, it would be for all students and staff from January 31 through February 18. Board member Danielle Kincaid says it would be the right move.

“Missouri State is masked, OTC is masked, Drury is masked, our county courthouse is masked and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has recommended to us that our students also be masked,” Kincaid said. “This is not just something we can ignore and bury our heads in the sand.”

Not everyone on the board agrees with going back to masking, including Dr. Maryam Mohammadkhani.

“I think we would be exactly where we are whether the kids were masked or not masked,” Dr. Mohammadkhani said. “We’re seeing that with schools and communities that are masked or not masked, omicron is moving through.”

SPS superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan says if the school board votes to enact another mask mandate, she will follow their direction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 6

Jake Bowden
7d ago

The CDC says that cloth masks are no more than face decorations. And n95 are not meant to fit children. Bringing back the mask mandate will hurt our kids more than help.

Reply(3)
5
Related
KOLR10 News

SPS temporary mask mandate voted down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) held a special meeting to discuss whether or not a temporary mask mandate should be put in place. Dr. Grenita Lathan, SPS superintendent, says since returning to class from winter break there have been a total of 2,200 cases of COVID-19. This week there have been a total […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Marshfield School District moving to four-day school week

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – Starting next year, students in Marshfield will no longer be in the classroom on Monday. The school district recently decided to move to a four-day school week. District leaders said it’s a change they hope can help retain and attract more teachers. “The number of teachers entering the education field just continues […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Greene County, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
Education
Greene County, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Greene County, MO
Health
Springfield, MO
Health
County
Greene County, MO
KOLR10 News

Possible signs of a Springfield COVID plateau in numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield health leaders say they are beginning to see early signs of reaching a plateau in the latest COVID-19 surge.  During a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says new cases have slightly slowed this week, despite daily cases still reaching it’s highest levels of the pandemic.  Greene County’s seven day average is […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri legislation filed to help schools pay for lawsuits with the attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The House minority leader in Missouri created a bill that would, if passed, provide full reimbursement to local public school districts for legal expenses incurred defending against lawsuits filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Crystal Quade, House minority leader from Springfield, says the lawsuits are negatively impacting schools and claims […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Taylor
KOLR10 News

MSU provost Frank Einhellig announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University held a town hall meeting Friday, January 28th to discuss COVID-19, budgeting, and a special announcement. Frank Einhellig, the university’s provost, announced that he will be retiring from his role on June 30th. Einhellig has been in his role since 2011. Einhellig first came to Missouri State in 1992 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#School Board#The Mask#Sps#Ozarksfirst#Ag#Office
KOLR10 News

Nixa networking group seeks social media influencers

NIXA, Mo. – A networking group is opening its doors to all small businesses including social media influencers. Networking Navy’s Nixa chapter, the S.S. Eagle has been meeting since the summer of 2020. The group consists of small businesses that give referrals and help each other grow each other’s businesses. “We have a house cleaner, […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Three Springfield police officers promoted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Wednesday (1-26-22), the Springfield Police Department recognized and promoted four different individuals. Three were promoted to Sergeant: Officer Jason Carter, Corporal Brandon Keene, and Corporal Kaylee Friend. PSR Angela Patterson was promoted to Coordinator. The full promotion ceremony video can be found online.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wild eagle rescued, hospitalized at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An eagle has landed in Dickerson Park Zoo Hospital on Friday after it was found unable to fly. The Missouri Department of Conservation was alerted by a landowner of an eagle on the ground, not able to fly. After safely capturing the eagle, the responding captain found no apparent injuries and called the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CDC says Missouri among six states having worst flu season in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Missouri has one of the most active flu seasons in the country right now. It joins Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia and North Dakota in that category. OzarksFirst spoke with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) and CoxHealth and learned how the flu is impacting […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Springfield Police search for missing 1-yr-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing one-year-old girl named Emma Miller. Emma has brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be with her parents, Montana Peebles, a 5’11 120lbs 20-year-old white woman with blue eyes and red/pink hair, and Joseph Miller, a 5’7 163 lbs. 28-year-old black […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy