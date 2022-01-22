Wichita USD 259 shows decrease in COVID cases since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public School released their weekly COVID-29 data which shows the number of cases among students and staff every week since August 2021.

Between August 2, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022, there have been 5,764 positive cases in students and 1,459 positive cases in staff. This totals to 7,223 positive COVID-19 cases in USD 259 in less than six months.

The data shows 806 students and 306 staff members with positive cases this week.





While the numbers for new positive cases in students and staff have decreased since last week along with the number of students in quarantine, the number of staff in quarantine has risen by 266.

There are 3,300 students and 912 staff in quarantine.





The positive COVID-19 cases and weekly staff quarantines reports are updated weekly.

Last week, Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents to have a child care plan in place . The district hopes to give notice if they make a transition.

“ Please know that temporary school closure is a possibility due to the impact of COVID on school staffing. Before we would make such a decision, we are employing many other measures to provide a safe learning environment for students. We know that a transition like this may have a negative impact on our families. However, it is vitally important that you have a plan in place now in the event that data indicators at your school cause us to send all students home for several days. It is our hope that we will be able to give you 2-3 days’ notice before we have to make such a transition, but the reality is that based on what we see happening in our district and our community, that notification could be provided one day to take effect the following day.”

The district has a total of 7,632 employees and an estimated 47,200 students.

Over the past week, several Kansas and Kansas City-area districts have had to cancel classes due to the number of students and staff absent.

If you or your WPS student needs a COVID-19 test, call 316-973-4790. Your test must be scheduled in advance. Learn more online .

