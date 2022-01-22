ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita USD 259 shows decrease in COVID cases since last week

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKG7A_0dscA1Ck00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public School released their weekly COVID-29 data which shows the number of cases among students and staff every week since August 2021.

Between August 2, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022, there have been 5,764 positive cases in students and 1,459 positive cases in staff. This totals to 7,223 positive COVID-19 cases in USD 259 in less than six months.

Kansas child among latest COVID death numbers

The data shows 806 students and 306 staff members with positive cases this week.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FwS0_0dscA1Ck00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hmIC_0dscA1Ck00

While the numbers for new positive cases in students and staff have decreased since last week along with the number of students in quarantine, the number of staff in quarantine has risen by 266.

There are 3,300 students and 912 staff in quarantine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc90g_0dscA1Ck00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTkDJ_0dscA1Ck00

The positive COVID-19 cases and weekly staff quarantines reports are updated weekly.

Last week, Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents to have a child care plan in place . The district hopes to give notice if they make a transition.

Please know that temporary school closure is a possibility due to the impact of COVID on school staffing. Before we would make such a decision, we are employing many other measures to provide a safe learning environment for students. We know that a transition like this may have a negative impact on our families. However, it is vitally important that you have a plan in place now in the event that data indicators at your school cause us to send all students home for several days. It is our hope that we will be able to give you 2-3 days’ notice before we have to make such a transition, but the reality is that based on what we see happening in our district and our community, that notification could be provided one day to take effect the following day.”

The district has a total of 7,632 employees and an estimated 47,200 students.

Over the past week, several Kansas and Kansas City-area districts have had to cancel classes due to the number of students and staff absent.

As schools are forced to close, neither Democrats nor Republicans want to end remote learning limitations

If you or your WPS student needs a COVID-19 test, call 316-973-4790. Your test must be scheduled in advance. Learn more online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

KDHE: More than 1,100 Kansans hospitalized with COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the past two days, another 105 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that of the 109 Kansas hospitals that reported yesterday, there are 1,167 current COVID-19 patients admitted, with 230 of the patients in intensive care. The number of deaths linked to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Company brings jobs to Wichita, already talks expansion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new business to Wichita had visitors Friday, including the CEO from the corporate office. Novacoast opened a Security Operations Center in The Epic Center, 301 N. Main. The international cybersecurity company was going to expand and chose Wichita for its new site almost a year ago. On Friday, Novaoast CEO […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
KSN News

Wichita Riverfest names new president and CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Riverfest named a new president and CEO on Friday. Nancy Duling has been selected as Wichita Festivals, Inc.’s (WFI) new leader, effective Feb. 14. Riverfest will celebrate half a century June 3-11, in and around the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita. “Nancy has unique experience that will allow her to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas celebrates 161 years on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas will be 161 years old on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. “Pretty much everything in our gallery represents the people of Kansas. Who we are, where we have been and where we want to go. Just going into that gallery makes you proud to be a Kansans.” Trae Johnson, Kansas Museum of […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Thompson
KSN News

Wichita Art Museum receives $100,000 COVID relief grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Endowment for the Arts has given the Wichita Art Museum a grant totaling $100,000 to help the art community recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wichita Art Museum is one of five Kansas organizations to receive the award from the federal agency. “The purpose of the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Some Kansas gas bills going up $11+ a month for 5 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas officials have given the OK for Kansas customers of Black Hills Energy to pay off the natural gas costs from the historic cold outbreak last February. Customers will see their bills go up for the next five years. During the intense cold last year, there was extraordinary demand for natural […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wichita Usd 259#Us Dollar#Ksnw#Wichita Public School
KSN News

Kansas Senate approves $1B or more for megaproject

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An economic development bill that could bring a $4 billion business and over 4,000 jobs to Kansas was approved by the Senate on Thursday. SB 347 would enact the attracting powerful economic expansion, or APEX, act which could add a significant boost to the Kansas economy if it is passed by […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

New food truck lot opening in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food enthusiasts in Wichita will soon have another spot to check out, as a new lot solely dedicated to food trucks will be opening in March. The park is going to be called The Truck Stop, which will offer a family-friendly environment located in east Wichita near the intersection of Kellogg […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

‘War on Kratom’ sparks push for protection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of Kansas stores sell Kratom, a controversial herbal extract from Southeast Asia that some people use to treat chronic pain. A new proposal being weighed by the state senate would ensure that the product is protected from harmful additives. The substance has received pushback from the Food and Drug Administration […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSN News

Kansans’ input wanted for use of COVID-19 relief funds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans now have the opportunity to weigh in on the ongoing discussion regarding the best use for federal coronavirus relief funds that have been allocated to the state. The relief funds come from the America Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Funds and are currently being considered for a variety of public […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Do all COVID treatments work on omicron?

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – We have changes in treatment options. With the omicron variant prevalent in Kansas, what are the options for treatment if you get it? This new variant is changing how the community treats those who have COVID-19, and while two options no longer work for this variant, the good news is there […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy