Brian Grawer could sense his teammates’ exhaustion. He could see it in their eyes. Damn, we got to go out there for another overtime? We haven’t beat these guys yet?. The Missouri Tigers were in the midst of the longest men’s basketball game in program history against the Iowa State Cyclones on Jan. 13, 2001. The second overtime had just concluded, the two teams locked at 91.

AMES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO