Public Health

Study says COVID-19 could be spread from vaping

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
A new study shows people are five to seven times more likely to catch COVID-19 if they vape.

Danny Zane started vaping at a young age.

"Probably started vaping late in high school. It's been about 7 years," he said.

Danny Zane said he likes to vape because he enjoys the nicotine.

"I can still smoke and I don't smell bad. It would make sense that it would compromise your immune system a bit. So, I would understand where that would come from," he said after learning about the new study.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Kleper De Almeida, said people who are infected with the virus can pass it on through droplets.

"People who vape they produce much more exuberant, a much greater amount of droplets in the air and that is the theory behind the increased spread," he said.

He said vaping and COVID-19 are double trouble to an immune system.

"The theory behind this is that vaping weakens the respiratory system. Makes it more prone to have complications," he said.

So, what are the long-term complications of catching COVID and being an avid vaper or smoker? Right now, it's unclear. But Dr. De Almeida said there are two solutions to the problem, get vaccinated and don't smoke or vape.

Related
Fortune

Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products. The two...
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
leoweekly.com

CBD Prevented COVID-19 Infection In Patients, New Study From UofL Researchers Says

Yet another scientific study suggests that cannabis could help fight COVID-19. The latest found that CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis touted for its possible health benefits, was able to block COVID-19 replication in human cells. That’s according to a paper published Thursday in the peer-reviewed Science Advances journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wyoming News

Vaping Might Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you vape and catch COVID-19, you may feel a whole lot worse than people who come down with the virus but don't use electronic cigarettes, researchers say. When compared to folks with COVID-19 who didn't use e-cigarettes, those who did were more likely to report chest pain, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and the loss of smell or taste. What's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYTV

Genetics could determine loss of taste or smell with COVID infection, study says

(Gray News) – Your genetics could determine whether you lose your sense of taste or smell when infected with COVID-19, according to a new study. Some who have been infected with coronavirus may have first noticed it by one of its most telling symptoms: the loss of their taste or smell. Meanwhile, many others who have tested positive for the virus may not have experienced the loss of these senses.
SCIENCE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF researchers' study shows masks reduce spread of COVID-19

Researchers at UCF released a new study that shows face masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while also minimizing the need for social distancing. Results were published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases on Jan. 12. Data showed that wearing masks could cut the distance airborne pathogens travel in half.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

Study says COVID-19 may raise the risk of diabetes in children

YORK, Pa. — Diabetes was already known to increase a person's risk of catching COVID-19, but a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an alarming trend: kids who contracted the virus having a higher risk of developing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes after their infection.
YORK, PA
UPI News

Hospital surfaces unlikely to spread COVID-19, study confirms

Remember when everyone was disinfecting their groceries at the start of the pandemic, fearful that the new coronavirus could be spread simply by touching a surface on which the virus had landed?. New research confirms that much of that cleaning was unnecessary because people are unlikely to get COVID-19 from...
DURHAM, NC
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

