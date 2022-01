Given the steep losses many investors have experienced in recent weeks, many want to identify the culprit that is responsible. Given the steep losses many investors have experienced in recent weeks, many want to identify the culprit that is responsible. Two have emerged. Federal Reserve Chair Powell and Russian President Putin. Putin's threat may have encouraged some risk adjustment, but looking back at February 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea and annexed it, it should not be exaggerated. If anything, the S&P 500, for example, may have gained a little, depending on the exact dates one uses.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO