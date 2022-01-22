WWE SmackDown Results January 21, 2022: Rollins/Owens v Uso’s Main Event!

-Apparently, we have more NXT2.0 faces appearing this week. Let’s get to it!. L.A. Knight vs. Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin) -No lock-up as Cedric lands a kick to the gut and throws some chops in the corner. Knight comes charging out of the corner with a clothesline and follows with a rough looking swinging neckbreaker. Knight tosses Cedric from corner to corner and gets a slow developing backdrop. Cedric gets hung up on the middle rope, but Shelton provides a distraction which lets Cedric plant Knight back first on the ring apron. That gets a two count back in the ring and then Cedric hits the chinlock. He talks some trash, but Knight escapes and gets a cross-body for two. Now Knight gets dropped throat first on the middle rope and Cedric follows with a basement dropkick to the face. Nice! Back to the chinlock and more trash talking from Cedric. Knight elbows his way out, but Cedric fires back with chops. European uppercut from Alexander. Knight gets dumped on the apron, but catches Alexander with a knee and then a slingshot shoulder tackle. Jumping neckbreaker in the corner from Knight and then a powerslam. He drops the leaping “L A Knight” elbow. Shelton back on the apron, which lets Cedric get a roll-up for two. No matter as Knight finishes with The BFT at 5:01.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO