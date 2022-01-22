Updated 2022 Silverado Turbo Torque Officially Higher Than Expected

While this may seem like an easy swap, this LS adventure proved to be quite difficult for an unexpected reason. Chevy square body pickup trucks have been among the most popular vehicles within the truck and automotive enthusiast community for their incredible utility and style. You can fit nearly anything in that gigantic engine bay, making it perfect for a crazy resto-mod and the suspension kits you can find for these trucks are endlessly diverse. One obvious choice for powerhouse swapping is the famous LS platform, perfect for GM vehicles who need a bit more power and meat under the hood. However, there is an issue when it comes to cost. The famously expensive engine swap can be a financial hole for even the most experienced builder. A perfect solution to that problem seems to be getting the drivetrain from a junkyard, but that opens up a new swarm of issues, as shown with one particular builder tasked with creating a beastly custom square body on a tight budget.

