NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dsc7SLW00

The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19.

In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players' union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.

Last month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, but anyone who reported symptoms of COVID-19 or was part of targeted surveillance still was subjected to testing.

“Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”

The league will continue symptom-based testing and screening for symptoms.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in health care,” the memo said, “and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility.”

The Spun

New Details Emerge Following Arrest Of Raiders Player

On Wednesday, Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty to careless driving after initially being charged with DUI. Per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "… Hobbs entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawful manners of driving-careless driving." Adding, the CB "was originally arrested for DUI, but his blood test showed he was under the legal limit."
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams "would love" to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
Complex

5 Teams That Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers

The NFC Divisional Round ended with the top-seeded Packers shocked as the 49ers left Lambeau Field victorious. A few hours later, the Packers' 13-4 regular-season was a distant memory. Attention immediately turned to the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 38-year-old Rodgers is likely weeks away from winning...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#American Football#The Associated Press#Nfl Players Association#Nflpa#Omicron#Ap
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should've made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn't already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Interviewed Another Head Coaching Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the many NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy in this year's cycle. After hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the team's new general manager earlier this week, the organization will now turn its attention to the coaching search. According to multiple reports, longtime...
NFL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Miami Dolphins reportedly telling prospective coaches they have no say

The Miami Dolphins are still a mess. Stephen Ross isn't winning over fans and Chris Grier isn't making new ones either. Now, the head coaching search takes another twist. If you have been miserably following along with our coverage of the Miami Dolphins "pong" tournament, or their head coaching search, you will know that we have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Brian Daboll to Mike McDaniel, back to Harbaugh and then to Vance Joseph.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jim Caldwell News

For the past few weeks, former head coach Jim Caldwell has been linked to the Chicago Bears' job opening. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz had an update on this potential pairing. According to Schultz, the Bears were impressed with Caldwell's plan for Justin Fields. "Jim Caldwell's interview...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Big Name Mentioned For Josh McDaniels’ Potential Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of a new head coach and a longtime head coaching candidate could be the choice. According to multiple reports, the Raiders will interview longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy. McDaniels' name generally pops up around this time of year, but the Raiders are his first interview of the cycle.
NFL
ABC News

Sources: Baltimore Ravens targeting Michigan Wolverines' Mike Macdonald to be new DC

The defensive coordinator who keyed Michigan's dramatic turnaround in 2021 is on the cusp of heading back to the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens have targeted Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, a former Ravens assistant, to be John Harbaugh's next defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. A deal is expected to be...
NFL
ABC News

Sources - Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn staying in Dallas

The coaching carousel keeps spinning, but Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is jumping off -- sources telling ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini that he is staying in Dallas. Quinn had interviewed for the head coaching vacancies of the Bears, Broncos, Vikings and Giants. He became a serious candidate...
NFL
ABC News

Chicago Bears to hire Indianapolis Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach, sources say

The Chicago Bears will hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Eberflus, 51, also was considered a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head-coaching vacancy. He will join new general manager Ryan Poles in taking over a Bears team that went 6-11 in 2021 under Matt Nagy and has missed the playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

525K+
Followers
131K+
Post
277M+
Views
