Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Divisional round will see the Green Bay Packers play the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 47.5 points in 10 of 19 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Packers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 17 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

This year, the Packers average 5.0 more points per game (26.5) than the 49ers give up (21.5).

Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.5 points.

The Packers collect 365.6 yards per game, 55.6 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per contest.

When Green Bay amasses over 310.0 yards, the team is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers have 13 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 20 takeaways.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This season the 49ers score 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers allow (21.8).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers average 375.7 yards per game, 47.5 more yards than the 328.2 the Packers give up.

In games that San Francisco picks up more than 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, two fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread, and 8-0 overall, at home.

As 5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 5-1 ATS.

This season, in eight home games, Green Bay has gone over the total four times.

Packers home games this season average 46.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

San Francisco is 6-3 overall, and 5-4 against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more.

In four of nine road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

