NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Round Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Divisional matchup on January 22, 2022.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC Divisional round will see the Green Bay Packers play the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Packers vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 17 games this season.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 47.5 points in 10 of 19 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 51.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 43.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • Packers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

  • In Green Bay's 17 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).
  • This year, the Packers average 5.0 more points per game (26.5) than the 49ers give up (21.5).
  • Green Bay is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.5 points.
  • The Packers collect 365.6 yards per game, 55.6 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per contest.
  • When Green Bay amasses over 310.0 yards, the team is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
  • The Packers have 13 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 20 takeaways.
49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 17 opportunities (47.1%).
  • This season the 49ers score 3.3 more points per game (25.1) than the Packers allow (21.8).
  • San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The 49ers average 375.7 yards per game, 47.5 more yards than the 328.2 the Packers give up.
  • In games that San Francisco picks up more than 328.2 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, two fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread, and 8-0 overall, at home.
  • As 5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 5-1 ATS.
  • This season, in eight home games, Green Bay has gone over the total four times.
  • Packers home games this season average 46.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • San Francisco is 6-3 overall, and 5-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of nine road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

