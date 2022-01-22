Washington County GOP challenges early voting locations for Maryland elections

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s primary elections may be months away, but a court showdown is shaping up over early voting locations in Washington County.

The Republican Central Committee is challenging the proposed locations for two of the county’s four early voting sites, contending their downtown Hagerstown location overlaps roughly 98 percent of the same voters. The lawsuit claims that communities like Hancock and Clear Spring, in the western part of the county have no early voting locations. The Board of Elections says it places the early voting locations around the most populous precincts.

“It’s not fair to voters of all parties, all voters in the county. Some get two. The rest get nothing. We can do better,” said Seth Wilson, chairman of the Washington County GOP central committee.

Early voting this year begins on June 16. The Maryland primary is June 28.

