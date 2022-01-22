ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Experts provide tips to stay safe at home and in your car during freezing temperatures

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs6QM_0dsc5fnf00

The cold weather brings a long list of safety issues, out on the road and even right in your home.

Space heaters are notorious for their dangers if they are not used the right way. One way to avoid those dangers is to just plug it right into the wall.

Area plumbers share maintenance tips for winter home care

“Especially don’t ever use light duty extension cords like the little brown ones or the white ones you see at Christmas time that everybody uses to plug Christmas lights into. We have a big problem with those failing,” said Donald Sauer, City of Erie Fire Department.

Also, you should keep the space heater away from anything that could catch fire. Sauer says if you are heating your house, try to have a carbon monoxide detector.

“Your furnace or your hot water heater can produce carbon monoxide and that can cause a problem if there is a leak in there, in your house,” Sauer said.

Definitely don’t use your oven to heat your home either. Gas ovens can produce carbon monoxide.

“That will fill your house. You won’t smell it and you won’t know it is there, but they call carbon monoxide the silent killer. If you are heating your house with a stove, especially a gas stove, it could produce enough carbon monoxide that you would be overcome and pass out. Worse off than that is, obviously, death,” Sauer said.

Out on the road, make sure your wiper blades are not frozen to your windshield.

“Because that will ruin your wiper blades and your motors and your transmission on the wiper motors as well,” said Ryan Martin, Monro Auto Service and Tire Center.

You do not want to get stranded out on the road because your car battery died.

“With the cold temperatures dropping, car batteries take a lot more power to start. With the cold cranking amps, which is the output it starts at a cold start, they lower and wear out the batteries,” Martin said.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Martin adds you always want to have good treaded tires, especially in the snow. Some good things to remember to keep in your vehicle include a snow brush, ice scraper, flashlights, and an extra pair of gloves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

How to stay warm if you’re getting hit by snowstorms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What is the best way to stay warm during snowstorms? If you thought January’s plunging temperatures were finally behind us, think again. Many parts of the country are now preparing for their blizzards, some of which may dump up to 36 inches of snow, and some areas […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Watch: How much snow did you get in your area overnight?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s no doubt winter is here as winter storms have brought more than a foot of snow to Erie County in the past week. The winter storm that started Tuesday night into Wednesday has brought over 6 inches of snow to Erie and surrounding areas. Harborcreek is seeing around 5 inches, while North […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Erie, PA
Cars
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to rekindled house fire in Harborcreek Township

A fire rekindled in Harborcreek Township late Friday afternoon. Firefighters returned to the 7300 block of Belle Road around 4:45 p.m. According to Harborcreek Fire Department officials, the fire rekindled in the roof. Firefighters had things under control in 15 to 20 minutes The fire broke out in the garage on Thursday afternoon and extending […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Erie Fire Department#Monro Auto Service#Tire Center#Fox
YourErie

Overnight fire destroys Corry home

Fire destroyed a home in Corry Wednesday night, keeping several local fire departments busy for much of the night. The fire was first reported just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hatch Street in Corry. According to reports from the scene, the home is completely destroyed. Several crews from neighboring fire departments […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle State Park looking to hire lifeguards for summer season

You’re probably not thinking about jumping in the lake waters anytime soon, but it won’t be long before thousands flock to Presque Isle State Park to do just that. Park staff say they want to be ready. That’s why the task of hiring this year’s lifeguards are starting right now. Park staff are waiting for […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

PennDOT restores speed limits on Interstates 86 and 90

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the speed limits on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in Erie County have been restored. According to PennDOT officials, all lanes of the interstates are now open. Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution when traveling during the winter weather and to be alert for […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy