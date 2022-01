The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Men’s Club Hockey team had a couple weeks off and although they gave up the first goal, they scored three in a row and would hold off the St. Cloud State Huskies 5-3 in a Northwestern Division game in the WCCHA. UMC got scoring from five different players including an open net goal from Nickolai Rajala (Fresh-Coleraine) to salt away the victory. UMC outshot St. Cloud State 38 to 32 in the game. After winning five games in a row UMC is 10-5-2 overall and 5-2-2 in the WCCHA and moved by St. Cloud State and North Dakota State into second place behind the University of Minnesota in the Northwestern Division. UMC is ranked 20th in the latest ACHA Central Regional Rankings. St. Cloud State is 5-4 in the Northwestern Division. The two teams will go at it again tomorrow at the Herb Brooks National Sports Center in St. Cloud at 2:05 PM.

