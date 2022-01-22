Join The WRBL-COL Team and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Bob Jeswald
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) -I promise to help anyone out who would like to do any activity to make a lifestyle change by giving back…

A healthy lifestyle with activity=Positivity, Added Energy, and Loving Life!

I’m so excited to lead the way as your WRBL captain for the 10 th year anniversary of Patriot Challenge supporting GallantFew and Darby’s Warrior Support!

So easy to join and share to be part of something big…Your activity will equate to miles. YMCA of Columbus and Max Fitness is getting behind this effort for those who sign-up, you’ll get an entire month FREE to work out in the month of February.

Here are two updated flyers below for your use with a QR code that leads your audience directly to the WRBL team page to register or donate ( give.gallantfew.org/WRBL ), as well as the discount code ‘WRBL2022’ for $10 off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgdJB_0dsc4F0g00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

