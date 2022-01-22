Sedgwick County’s first inmate death of 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, Jan. 20, an inmate with a serious chronic illness passed away at a local hospital where they were receiving treatment after their health began to deteriorate. The inmate’s death was the first in-custody death of 2022 for Sedgwick County.

According to a news release sent out by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, when the inmate’s health deteriorated, their family was contacted to arrange visitation. At 4:53 p.m., the family decided to stop the medical assistance treatment. Less than half an hour later, the inmate was declared deceased by an attending physician.

Even though the death appeared to be medical related and due to natural causes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office Investigations Unit were contacted under state statute.

The inmate has been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since July 19, 2020, for one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.

