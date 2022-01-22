Panhandle Weather

The anticipated very cold air mass will begin to settle on Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Temperatures overnight are expected to fall into the mid and upper 20s for most of the region, with apparent (feels-like) temperatures in the low 20s and potentially in the upper teens for SE Alabama. Temperatures will warm during the day as we can expect our highs to reach the low to mid-50s on Sunday. Sunday night will only be slightly warmer than Saturday with Low temperatures in the low 30s/upper 20s. There is less than 10% PoPs for the extreme SE Big Bend Saturday night from any lingering light rain showers ahead of the upper-level trough. Winds during the day on Sunday will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

