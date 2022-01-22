Aces blown out at Illinois State
NORMAL, Il. (WEHT) The Aces started a weekend home-and-home series against Illinois state with an embarrassing road loss. Illinois State routs Evansville 94-56.
The Aces trailed the Redbirds by 10 at halftime, but Illinois State started the second half with a 22-4 run and never let up.
Jawaun Newton and Blake Sisley led the Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) with 10 points apiece.
The Aces and Redbirds will play again Sunday afternoon at 1 at Ford Center.
