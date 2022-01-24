ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Union faults BP’s proposals in local refinery negotiations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRM4y_0dsbTucQ00

HOUSTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) on Friday said proposals by energy giant BP Plc would undermine its 56-year-old national program for refinery and chemical plant worker contracts.

People in the USW familiar with the matter said BP has put forward proposals in local negotiations at its U.S. refineries to require waiting periods of up to 120 days between the expiration of a contract and the possible start of a strike.

“BP's position at local tables attacks the National Oil Bargaining Program,” the union said in a message to members and seen by Reuters. “Pipeline & refinery locals stand together to fight back!”

A BP spokesperson declined to discuss the details of proposals in contract negotiations.

“BP is negotiating in good faith with the United Steelworkers union to improve the competitiveness of our business and create a sustainable future for all,” said company spokesperson Cameron Nazminia.

A union spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss the USW’s message.

Since 1966 the union has at many refineries won a common expiration date for refinery and chemical plant contracts. The common date raises the possibility workers will strike at multiple plants simultaneously, as happened in 2015, during the last nationwide strike.

"We're standing the line," said a union source, who described the BP proposals as taking refineries off the common contract expiration date, allowing the company to "influence the contract behind the scenes."

While not changing the formal expiration date, the 120-day no strike period changes the date in practice, potentially reducing the power of collective action available to the USW with a common expiration date.

One company that has used no-strike or so-called labor peace periods is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), which locked out 650 workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery nearly nine months ago, following a 75-day no-strike period.

"We don't believe Exxon is the best example to follow," a union source said.

The USW is negotiating a new national agreement for 30,000 U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers with Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), the industry’s lead negotiator.

At the same time, USW local unions are negotiating site-specific issues with plant managers.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Proposed green aviation fuel tax incentives still fall short -Valero

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tax incentives for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in U.S. President Biden’s stalled Build Back Better legislation are not enough for oil refiner Valero Energy Corp to consider producing it instead of renewable diesel, executives said Thursday. Biofuel producers successfully lobbied for a tax credit for...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

POLL-Switch to platinum by automakers will weigh on palladium prices

* Palladium seen averaging $2,025/oz in 2022, $1,907/oz in 2023. * Platinum seen averaging $1,065/oz in 2022, $1,150/oz in 2023. Jan 27 (Reuters) - Platinum prices are expected to steadily rise over the next two years and palladium prices to gradually fall as automakers switch to using platinum in autocatalysts to cut costs, a Reuters survey Thursday showed.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
Reuters

Guyana to tap oil fund as it hikes 2022 budget spending

* Fund forecast to receive $957.6 million this year. * Latin American nation began producing oil in 2019. Jan 27 (Reuters) - Guyana’s government submitted its 2022 budget to parliament this week, proposing a 44% increase in spending to the equivalent of $2.65 billion and saying it planned to use resources from the nation’s oil fund for the first time.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Refineries#Refinery#Union Workers#United Steelworkers Union#Usw#Exxon Mobil Corp
9NEWS

Union, King Soopers agree to resume negotiations

DENVER — As strikers continued to walk the picket lines, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the owners of King Soopers agreed Thursday to resume negotiations. Kim Cordova, president of the union's local chapter, announced at a rally on Thursday that union had told officials with Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market, that it was willing to reopen negotiations.
DENVER, CO
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 2.07% to $937.41 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.02% to 13,542.12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $306.08 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Valero cruises past profit estimates as fuel demand soars

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) posted quarterly earnings well above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as margins nearly tripled on the back of soaring demand for fuel thanks to a vaccine-induced economic recovery. Gasoline and distillate consumption in the United States improved drastically in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's BharatPe to overhaul governance after co-founder row -sources

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian IPO-hopeful BharatPe is aiming to quell investor disquiet over a public row involving personal investments by one of its co-founders with an independent audit to bolster internal governance rules, two sources with direct knowledge said. The audit will assess if BharatPe’s senior executives are making proper...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to revoke the authorization for China Unicom's (0762.HK) U.S. unit to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns. The 4-0 vote to revoke the authority that had been granted in 2002 is the latest...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

292K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy