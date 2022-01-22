ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Woman killed when Commuter Rail train hits car in Wilmington

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
 7 days ago
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A woman was killed when the car she was driving was struck by an MBTA train Friday night.

The victim, identified by police only as a “local woman” in her 60s, was crossing the tracks on Middlesex Ave., near the North Wilmington station, shortly before 6 p.m., when the Haverhill Line Commuter Rail train hit her vehicle, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

“That accident brought her approximately 40 to 50 yards inbound,” Sullivan said. “Tragically, as a result of that accident, the female has been pronounced deceased.”

Investigators with Transit Police, Wilmington Police and State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are looking into the cause of the crash.

“It would be inappropriate for me to speculate on the cause of the accident,” Sullivan said on the scene Friday. “We have to allow the investigators a meaningful opportunity to look into it to determine the exact cause.”

Train passengers who were heading to Boston’s North Station said they initially didn’t realize anything was wrong. But suddenly, the conductor spoke over the PA system announcing there had been an incident and passengers would need to get off.

“We heard the horn blowing, and we didn’t hear anything,” said Gerald Robbins. “And then all of a sudden, we heard one of the conductors going, ‘Where’s the car? Where’s the car?’”

The MBTA provided a bus for stranded passengers, but others, many of whom were heading to Friday night’s Celtics game, opted for Ubers.

Nick Fletcher, who saw the bumper of the victim’s car as he exited the train, wasn’t sure of the details of the tragedy at the time but knew the outcome likely wasn’t good.

“It’s such a traumatic thing,” Fletcher said. “It’s hard to think about anything other than the families of those impacted.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

