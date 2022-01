The fallout between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has done long-lasting and permanent damage to the men's relationship, NBA legend Charles Oakley believes. In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Oakley — who played for the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s — said Jordan and Pippen will likely never speak again following the release of ESPN's 2020 docuseries, The Last Dance, which retold the story of the 1990s Bulls dynasty.

