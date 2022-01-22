[SHOT 2022] TFBTV – New Strike Industries Accessories

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have an Evans repeating rifle which was an absolute powerhouse of a rifle in its time. It was also fairly expensive and used proprietary ammunition which are factors in its downfall. The Evans Repeating rifle used a chunk cartridge called the .44 Evans and it was no wimp. The thing that adds to the credibility of both the rifle and its cartridge is that it could hold around 28 to 34 rounds of said ammunition. This would demand absolute dominance in a firefight of the old west. It used a helical tubular magazine that extends through the stock sort of like later 22 rifles or even the Spencer rifles. Even though the Evans rifles would have fantastical endorsements from men of the west such as Buffalo Bill Cody it was all for not since Winchester was the top dog in terms of repeating rifles and with John Browning on their side there was no contest.
When it comes to shooting – whether it is recreationally or for competition – there is only so much lead-slinging that can be done on paper before it becomes dull and boring. That is why the growth of steel targets and their inherent, audible PING is so popular and satisfying. You get immediate visual and auditory feedback of a successful hit, and that tiny dopamine hit pushes us to shoot better and continue training. For those reasons, I am always looking for new steel to add to my cadre of metal targets. So, in this AllOutdoor Review we will take a look at the Caldwell AR500 Steel 13″ Octagon Target to see how it fares against various handgun cartridges and gauges of shotgun rounds. Let’s dive in!
There are so many vendors to chose from, it was difficult to choose my top 3 camping knives from SHOT Show 2022. With this in mind, I decided to go with a goldilocks-style price tier from low to high. Don’t forget that I have a strong desire for things that are lightweight! Take a look at what I think would fit the best for those going out on a multi-day hike, an overnight in the woods, or glamping with buddies in your Airstream!
Some of you will remember the Maven B series that Nick C. and I reviewed here and on TFB (links below). The B series binoculars are Maven’s flagship line, and with that comes a price tag not all can afford. Maven’s C series is much lighter on the wallet while still boasting Extra Low-Dispersion (ED) Glass. After seeing my previous review, they offered for me to test out a model from their C Series, and I think I have an addiction to binoculars, so I was happy to check them out. Let’s see how the Maven C.2 binocular in 10x28mm fared.
If you’re familiar with Moultrie’s new Micro Camera series, you know that there’s some room for accessories. While trail cameras are typically fine on their own, animals and Mother Nature herself aren’t always kind. Also, depending on their use, they can require battery changes more often than you might want. It’s for these reasons that Moultrie has added some new camera accessories to help you protect and power your Micro Cameras.
There are more than just trail cameras coming from Moutrie in 2022. The company is releasing a rather wide assortment of products to help you be successful in the field, and even after. This extends to hoists and gambrels for deer processing, various attractants and scents, and treestands to get the drop on some deer out in the field.
Trail cams can be an invaluable tool for hunters and rural landowners. They are one of the best ways to get a good look at the animal activity in a specific area. Moultrie, a company well known for its feeders and other hunting equipment, has just released three new Micro Series cameras: The Micro-42, Micro-42i, and Micro-32i two-pack.
Comments / 0