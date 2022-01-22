UPDATE Game Commission, CDC responding to crash involving monkeys near Danville

DANVILLE — State police say three small monkeys were missing following a crash between a truck hauling a trailer and a dump truck this afternoon in Montour County.

According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, a truck carrying 100 monkeys was involved in the crash on State Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 just after 4 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Pelachick said state police are investigating the crash and securing the scene for representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.

Route 54 had reopened from crash cleanup by about 6:45 p.m., but police vehicles remained along the side of the road as officers searched in nearby wooded areas with flashlights.

Pelachick said the truck hauling the monkeys was on its way to a laboratory when the crash occurred. She said she did not know, as of 9 p.m., if any of the escaped monkeys had been recovered.

A call to Pennsylvania Game Commission supervisor Mark Kropa was not returned late Friday night.

PETA officials released a statement saying they were displeased with the news of the accident and were concerned for the safety of the animals and the public.

If anyone comes into contact with one of the animals, Pelachick said they should call Pennsylvania State Police at 570-524-2662.

Pelachick said the public would be updated when state police have more information.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.