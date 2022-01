EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Super Bowl LVI is here to stay in Southern California. After questions briefly swirled about its location possibly moving out of state due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic, officials later confirmed that SoFi Stadium still has the big game locked in. The Rams have a shot at the title, an exciting prospect for the Los Angeles community. And with Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, other local venues are excited to host their own celebrations in the days leading up to Sunday, Feb. 13.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO