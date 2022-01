If it's a film with subject matter that is somewhat taboo or uncomfortable for most audiences - in this case, one accidental pregnancy by a woman over 40 (the horror!), another accidental pregnancy by a teenager and, to top it off, the difficult, heartbreaking reparations for the mass murder of thousands during the Spanish Civil War - then it should be no surprise that Pedro Almodóvar ("The Skin I Live In", "Volver") is behind it. His latest endeavor encompasses each of these storylines. Though at times it may feel like a jerky, underdeveloped ride, the rollercoaster of emotions at each revelation is well worth the admission ticket.

