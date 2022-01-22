ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Fox5 KVVU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Anderson
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Ellen Corby’s Stroke

Ellen Corby played Grandma Walton for most of the nine-year run of The Waltons. However, her presence on the show diminished after the fifth season. Corby had a stroke during the filming of the episode titled “The Ferris Wheel” in season five. Then, she took some time off to recover. Later, she returned for the season six finale episode titled “Grandma Comes Home.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson’s Husband: Meet The Men The Pop Icon Has Married Over The Years

As Janet Jackson’s life takes center stage in a new documentary, learn about the men who have been married to the iconic superstar. Janet Jackson, 55, is opening up like never before in her new Lifetime and A&E documentary. Janet, which premieres Friday (Jan. 28), features the iconic singer, actress, and dancer getting candid about her professional and personal life. One of the topics Janet discusses is her marriages. She’s been married three times, and all three relationships failed to last long-term. As the world learns more about Janet Jackson, here’s what to know about the three men who have called the multi-talented superstar their wife.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Daily Mail

'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Janet Jackson Just Responded to Rumors She Had a Secret Baby That She Kept From Her Ex-Husband

After decades of rumors about Janet Jackson and James DeBarge’s daughter and claims they had a secret child before their divorce, the conspiracy theories have officially been shut down. In an interview on A&E and Lifetime’s two-part docuseries, Janet, Jackson shut down the 30-year-old rumor she had a secret baby with her ex-husband that he didn’t know about. “I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that. That’s not right,” she said. In the docuseries, Jackson explained that the rumors started in 1984 when she was a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Shares Family Photo of Kids Supporting Their Sister

There are not many icons in Hollywood as famous as Mark Wahlberg. The former star of “The Departed” and “The Other Guys” has continued to thrive in Hollywood for years now. That does not appear to be changing anytime soon. A lot of that comes from the longtime support from his millions of fans. Well, Wahlberg shared a family photo of his kids coming out and supporting their sister.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy