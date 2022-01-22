ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Girls Basketball Final: Frenship 79, Permian 23

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers defeat Permian 79-23 ....

hillcityprevailernews.com

Finally at home, girls drop ’Gators

Defense was the name of the game for the Custer High School girls basketball team in its game against the Newell Irrigators last Thursday evening at the Armory, as the Wildcats held the Irrigators to 31 percent shooting while forcing 32 turnovers in a 63-31 win. “We’ve been working a...
CUSTER, SD
Connecticut Post

Girls basketball midseason report

FCIAC: The FCIAC is the toughest conference top to bottom. No. 8 Ridgefield, which has not lost in the league yet, leads the way with St. Joseph (9-1) and Ludlowe (8-2) a step back from the Tigers near the top of the standings. Then comes a dangerous pack of Danbury, Norwalk, Trumbull, Stamford, Staples and Greenwich, who can knock off the top teams.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Democrat-Leader

Higbee girls ease into tournament final

The Higbee girls will play for the championship at the Keytesville Tournament on Saturday after easily handing Southwest-Livingston, 54-20, in the semi-finals on Thursday. Higbee will now face …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
HIGBEE, MO
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Basketball Defeats Hauser

The Girls Basketball Team traveled to Hauser on Thursday night to finish out the regular season. The Bears cruised to a 71-38 win. The girls finished the regular season 11-11 and secured a .500 regular season record for only the third time in fourteen years. In 2015-16 the Bears were 12-10 in the regular season dropping its sectional game to finish 12-11 on the year. In 2006-07 the Bears were 17-4 in the regular season and went 1-1 in sectional play to finish 18-5 on the year. Shelbyville led after the first quarter 17-6. The Bears out scored the Jets 24-17 in a fast paced second quarter to take a 41-23 halftime lead. Again the Bears out scored the Jets in the third 14-8 to take a commanding 55-31 lead. Kylee Edwards and Madison Phares were in double figures with 26 and 11 respectively. Madison Bassett scored 8, Ava Wilson had 7, Ellie Simpson had 5, Abby Brenner had 4, Ella Johnson had 4, Game Changer Award Winner Hailey Pogue had 3, Sydney Baker had 2 and 26 in the JV game, and Cheyenne Eads had 1 point to round out the big scoring night for the Golden Bears to make the final score 71-38. The JV team completed its season with a win to move its record to an impressive 16-3 on the year. The JV finished with a clean 6-0 record in HHC play. The varsity will play #2 Franklin Community at Franklin Central on Tuesday night in Sectional play starting at 6 pm.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
KX News

College Wrestling: UMary and Minot State pick up home wins

The University of Mary and Minot State wrestling teams returned to their home mats for the second time in two days on Saturday afternoon. The No. 20 Marauders faced possibly their toughest challenge of the season to date with No. 17 Minnesota State Mankato in town. They stood up to the task taking down the […]
MINOT, ND

