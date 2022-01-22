Girls Basketball Final: Frenship 79, Permian 23

The Girls Basketball Team traveled to Hauser on Thursday night to finish out the regular season. The Bears cruised to a 71-38 win. The girls finished the regular season 11-11 and secured a .500 regular season record for only the third time in fourteen years. In 2015-16 the Bears were 12-10 in the regular season dropping its sectional game to finish 12-11 on the year. In 2006-07 the Bears were 17-4 in the regular season and went 1-1 in sectional play to finish 18-5 on the year. Shelbyville led after the first quarter 17-6. The Bears out scored the Jets 24-17 in a fast paced second quarter to take a 41-23 halftime lead. Again the Bears out scored the Jets in the third 14-8 to take a commanding 55-31 lead. Kylee Edwards and Madison Phares were in double figures with 26 and 11 respectively. Madison Bassett scored 8, Ava Wilson had 7, Ellie Simpson had 5, Abby Brenner had 4, Ella Johnson had 4, Game Changer Award Winner Hailey Pogue had 3, Sydney Baker had 2 and 26 in the JV game, and Cheyenne Eads had 1 point to round out the big scoring night for the Golden Bears to make the final score 71-38. The JV team completed its season with a win to move its record to an impressive 16-3 on the year. The JV finished with a clean 6-0 record in HHC play. The varsity will play #2 Franklin Community at Franklin Central on Tuesday night in Sectional play starting at 6 pm.

