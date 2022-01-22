Coca-Cola Debuts New Flavor and Can Designs

M&M as a part of the Mars Wrigley brand is debuting a new look for its iconic chocolate pieces in the hopes of creating a more inclusive world. For over 80 years, the bite-sized colorful candies have been a staple treat across households and now M&M is pledging to fans that the new brand aesthetic revamp will work towards increasing the sense of belonging amongst millions of consumers. Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight said, “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO