ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coca-Cola Debuts New Flavor and Can Designs

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Coca-Cola launched a brand new Coffee Mocha flavor, a tasty addition to the already available Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel varieties. The latest innovations at Coca-Cola...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 13

LexieK
6d ago

See coke has always been nasty too me but a coffee coke? That's taking it to a next level of gross

Reply
3
Related
hypebeast.com

Taco Bell's Baja Blast Is Going Boozy as the New MTN DEW Flavor

MTN DEW is officially taking Taco Bell‘s beloved Baja Blast flavor and turning it boozy. In partnership with Pepsi and the Boston Beer Company, the flavor is added to the new HARD MTN DEW lineup as a spiked seltzer version of the tropical lime-flavored beverage. CNN reports that the “Baja Blast is the fourth flavor in the spiked seltzer lineup and joins the original, watermelon and black cherry.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Simply Spiked Lemonade Is Coming Later This Year

If there's one thing I'm absolutely certain of, it's that Simply Lemonade is addicting. Even all its other flavors — Limeade, Mixed Berry, Tropical, Watermelon, etc. — are worthy of drinking straight from the bottle while standing in front of your fridge because you couldn't wait or be bothered to grab a cup and pour. Too much wasted motion.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Drum

Ad of the Day: Coca-Cola showcases beautifully animated Lunar New Year father-son story

In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger, Coca-Cola has commissioned creative storyteller Yves Geleyn to direct its beautifully animated symbolic spot. ‘Real Magic Lunar New Year’ tells the tale of a son’s homecoming during the festivities. It plays on the tensions between the young tiger and his father, which of course, in the end, is aided by sharing a humble bottle of Coke.
FOOD & DRINKS
Isla Chiu

My Review of Coca-Cola with Coffee

I am a shameless freebie seeker. When something is free, I will snatch it up, even when the freebie is of dubious quality. So when my grocery store offered a coupon for a free can of Coca-Cola with Coffee, I had to get it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Caffeine#Coca Cola Vanilla#Food Drink#Dark Blend#Coca Cola#Coca Cola Cherry Vanilla
Food Beast

Bud Light Goes Next Level With New Beer and NFTs

Bud Light is known for both its flagship beer as well as its seltzers. Now, they're bringing fans the best of both worlds with its newest brew, Bud Light Next. Nearly ten years in the making, it is a light beer that boasts 80 calories, 4% ALC/VOL and offers a clean and refreshing taste. Think a beer meets a hard seltzer, which makes sense because it was created for those who want a beer that breaks with tradition and offers the sessionability of a seltzer.
DRINKS
Food Beast

Starbucks Adds First-Ever Energy Drink To Grocers And Coffee Shops

Starbucks has long been a chief purveyor of caffeine, but for the first time ever, the coffee colossus is infusing the substance into energy drinks. Their new brand, Baya, is part of the North American Coffee Partnership, a decades-long partnership between Starbucks and Pepsico that's behind Starbucks' ability to sell drinks in grocery stores.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

Coke vs. Pepsi: We Settled the Debate with a Blind Test

We’re sure you’ve been in this situation before: You order a Coke at a restaurant and the waiter responds, “Is Pepsi OK?” (or vice versa). For some people, the idea of switching brands is absurd. No way could a Pepsi take the place of a cold Coca-Cola (especially if it’s a McDonald’s Coke)! No way would a boring ol’ Coke be a worthy Pepsi substitute!
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kansas City Star

A New McFlurry Flavor Might Be Coming To McDonald’s

With such a dedicated base of McFlurry fans, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report can't really hide when it's testing a new flavor at even just a few restaurants. The fast-food giant is reportedly testing a peanut butter crunch McFlurry at select restaurants in Pasadena, California. As first spotted...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Connecticut

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors to Make Spiked Lemonade Under Simply Brand

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors are teaming up again on a new line of spiked lemonade under the Simply brand. This marks Coke's third foray into alcohol, joining Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and its upcoming Fresca canned cocktails. It's the latest beverage partnership that blurs the lines between drink categories in...
DRINKS
101 WIXX

Coca-Cola, Molson Coors to launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co will launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks in the United States this summer in partnership with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co. Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp and PepsiCo Inc, have been branching out to the alcohol space as traditional boundaries between the categories rapidly blur.
DRINKS
Miami Herald

Coca-Cola Turns Its Juice Brand Into a Canned Cocktail

Frist came alcoholic Topo Chico, then hard Fresca and, now, hard seltzers from the Simply juice brand. Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report and Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) - Get Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B Report have partnered to bring consumers a new line of alcoholic drinks under the Simply brand.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Simply Put, Coca-Cola And Molson Coors Are Now An Item

A year after their successful consummation for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Coca-Cola and Molson Coors are at it again, this time announcing an upcoming summer launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade in four flavors: “signature,” strawberry, watermelon and blueberry. The new brand, Molson Coors said, is “inspired” by Simply...
BUSINESS
Food Beast

This Limited Edition Lucky Charms Turns Your Milk Green

General Mills is getting ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday in March by releasing a new limited edition Lucky Charms cereal that turns your milk green. Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms are the same frosted oats cereal pieces fans know and love, but with special St. Patrick’s Day-themed marshmallows, including magical clover charms that will turn your cereal milk green. It's the perfect meal to start your day on the holiday that the color green built.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Chilled Treat to the Menu

It may be winter, but the cool temperatures aren't enough to keep McDonald's from cooling down the menu with a brand-new chilled treat. The beloved fast-food chain is expanding its McFlurry offerings with the addition of the new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to menus, though the new treat is currently only available for those soaking up the sun and warmer weather at select locations in Pasadena, California.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Jeni's Ice Cream Reveals Brand New 'Maple Soaked Pancakes' Flavor

The latest flavor from Jeni's Ice Cream further bolsters the notion that breakfast can be a meal had at any time of the day. Introducing Maple Soaked Pancakes, a mouth-watering new flavor that makes it okay to have ice cream for breakfast. Apparently there's an Ice Cream for Breakfast Day...
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

M&M Debuts New Shapes for Its Iconic Chocolate Pieces

M&M as a part of the Mars Wrigley brand is debuting a new look for its iconic chocolate pieces in the hopes of creating a more inclusive world. For over 80 years, the bite-sized colorful candies have been a staple treat across households and now M&M is pledging to fans that the new brand aesthetic revamp will work towards increasing the sense of belonging amongst millions of consumers. Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight said, “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong.”
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Coca-Cola Launches New Products and New Look

You will soon see a new Coca-Cola product on shelves and see a brand new design on some of your favorite products. The new flavor will be part of their cola infused with coffee line, and the new flavor will be Coffee Mocha!. There will also soon be an entirely...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy