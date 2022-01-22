Coca-Cola Debuts New Flavor and Can Designs
This week, Coca-Cola launched a brand new Coffee Mocha flavor, a tasty addition to the already available Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel varieties. The latest innovations at Coca-Cola...www.foodbeast.com
See coke has always been nasty too me but a coffee coke? That's taking it to a next level of gross
