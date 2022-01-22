ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants owners’ short-term expectations for GM Joe Schoen remain unclear

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

John Mara and Steve Tisch didn’t mention when they expect new GM Joe Schoen to start winning.

The Giants’ co-owners released neatly-packaged press release statements on Friday conveying their excitement over Schoen’s “progressive and comprehensive vision.”

But they didn’t say what their expectation is for the timeline of this turnaround.

Will they give Schoen – pronounced “Shane” – a long runway to steadily rebuild this franchise? Will they expect him to start competing for division titles and playoff berths in two to three years? Or do they want a postseason-worthy product in 2022?

They have hired Schoen, 42, because they believe he can be their long-term leader, no doubt.

Schoen and Giants ownership also have clear head coaching candidates in mind. Among them are Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and ex-Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

A source close to Flores said they “can’t confirm nor deny” a report that Mara personally called Flores a couple nights ago to tell him he is a serious candidate for the job. The Giants already requested an interview with Quinn and have Daboll and Frazier lined up this weekend.

What is Mara’s and Tisch’s timeline, though, for an outsider’s changes to bear fruit in their organization? We already know what that timeline is for head coaches around here: two years, even if that isn’t the timeline discussed when the hiring is made.

It’s been Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, all two years and out. Three coaches in a row. Tom Coughlin nearly was out on the street three years into his tenure after 2006, too.

Odd that the Giants have a reputation for stability when their recent track record has been to shift the goalposts on their stated goals.

General managers are different. The Giants are hiring Schoen looking for long-term stability in that seat. Schoen is only the Giants’ fifth full-time GM since 1979.

In that time, it’s been Hall of Famer George Young (two Super Bowls), Ernie Accorsi (Eli Manning, groundwork for a Super Bowl), Jerry Reese (two Super Bowls) and Dave Gettleman (19-46). Now it’s Schoen.

And if Gettleman was worthy of four years, Schoen deserves a decade.

Still, Schoen is an outsider, the first since Young to take over here. Bill Parcells once hired him with the Dolphins, but that’s as close as his Giants ties get.

And while it’s fun to say he could become the next Young – and drag the Giants out of these modern-day Dark Ages in East Rutherford – what will happen if the outsider’s efforts don’t start bearing fruit relatively quickly?

The only person on Friday who referenced an expectation for winning in the Giants’ press release was Schoen himself.

“Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games,” Schoen said in a statement.

That sounded like Schoen expects to win a respectable amount of games in 2022.

That may be because he sees this roster has more talent than it had two years ago, even if Mara was dramatizing this situation last week as the low point of his time with the team.

At the same time, the Giants have played and lost one playoff game in the last decade. They’ve won no more than six games the last five years. And Schoen is coming here with his eyes open.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane said Friday that Schoen’s new Giants salary cap challenges mirror the ones Beane and Schoen inherited with the Bills in 2017.

“The one thing I would say I’m aware of just in my brief conversations with him after his first interview with the Giants was the salary cap situation,” Beane said in a conference call with Buffalo and New York media. “Our salary cap was not in a very healthy situation when we got here, and it looks like that’s the case for the Giants.”

Beane projected optimism for Schoen to successfully navigate those challenges with the Giants, as well. It’s just another meaningful roadblock in Schoen’s quest to revive the franchise.

Meanwhile, some league sources caution that Schoen was the clear Giants GM favorite all along because he was the least threatening to the organization’s status quo.

He comes from a traditional scouting background. And while Tisch said Schoen will “oversee our football operations,” Mara said Schoen’s “collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for.”

That seems to describe a GM who is willing to solicit and heed insight from all the others with titles in the building, rather than dictating to them how this lost franchise must change.

Optimistically, Tisch’s statement on Friday included a promise: “We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success.”

If that is true – and if ownership’s expectations are realistic and unwavering – this has a chance.

49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: ESPN makes this bold Jimmy Garoppolo prediction

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Vic Fangio News

In a day packed full of head coaching news, some interesting details involving the Jaguars’ search have been revealed. When the Jags’ private jet touched down in Denver earlier this week, many believed it was to pick up prospective candidate Nathaniel Hackett from his Broncos interview. But, according to recent reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, that was not the case.
NFL
