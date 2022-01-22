Mandevilla Plant Care

The ZZ plant is having a moment, and rightly so! It’s one of the easiest houseplants to care for (right up there with snake plant and pothos!), so you don’t have to fuss with it or worry too much if you, ahem, forget to water, for example. Plus, ZZ plant, short for Zamioculcas zamiifolia, looks good in almost any room of your house with its glossy green leaves and upright form. First propagated in the 90s, it’s a tropical perennial native to dry grassland and forest in eastern Africa. “This is the go-to plant for those who don’t have a lot of light or a ton of time,” says Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising and resident plant dad, 1-800-Flowers.com. “It’s one of the toughest choices around for beginners.”
