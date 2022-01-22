Mandevilla Plant Care

Our plant of the week is a very common ‘dwarf’ evergreen, very slow growing, and commonly used as an upright foundation evergreen, in rock gardens, or specimen gardens as it does grow so slowly. And you’ll see it used a lot in containers and sold at Christmas time for a Christmas Tree in a pot. It’s Picea glauca ‘Conica’ or commonly known as Dwarf Alberta Spruce (don’t be fooled – it can still get 10-15 feet high and 6-10 feet wide over many years!). And yes, it’s very popular! It’s a cool plant, but the reason I chose it this week, is that I have had multiple emails over the past month asking what’s happening to the Alberta Spruce. Now usually the questions concern cool season mite damages, or ‘winter burn’ or both, but these questions were concerning something else growing out of the Alberta Spruce! Something totally different.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO