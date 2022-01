Captrust Financial Advisors announced its recent acquisition of Crescent Capital Consulting, headquartered in New Orleans. Crescent provides investment management services to institutions as well as high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families. It also has several endowment and foundation clients and offers institutional investment management consulting as well as estate planning, tax compliance, advisory services, family governance and trust management. The firm is led by President Andrew Wisdom, Executive Vice President Bryan Fitzpatrick and Executive Vice President of Operations Luis Zervigon. They are joining Captrust, along with 16 other colleagues, and add $1.5 billion in assets.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO