Guess what! It is once again time to preview how the rest of the world will soon view Humboldt on their personal screens. Click play above… and remember to breathe. Yes, earlier today Apple TV+ released the trailer for The Sky is Everywhere, the A24-produced, Josephine Decker-directed adaptation of the 2010 young adult novel of the same name that LoCO readers will recall was shot entirely here in Humboldt back in the fall of 2020. Remember? The film crew painted the rail of the Old Town gazebo a glorious blue before it was unfortunately repainted black? Yeah. That was for this.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO