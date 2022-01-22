ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thich Nhat Hanh, who worked for decades to teach mindfulness, approached death in that same spirit

By Brooke Schedneck Rhodes College
Lebanon-Express
 8 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Thich Nhat Hanh, the monk who popularized mindfulness in the West, died in the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, on Jan. 21, 2022. He was 95. In 2014, Thich Nhat...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
indybay.org

Walking Meditation honoring Thich Nhat Hanh

Let us honor our beloved teacher, peace activist, Zen Master, and poet Thich Nhat Hanh, who joined the great majority. He was 95. It was midnight in Hue 22nd January, 2022 (9am PT 21 Jan 2022) as Thay transitioned. Thay taught, there is no birth and no death. We are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Beloved community: New book on revolutionary friendship of MLK and Thich Nhat Hanh

In sermons, speeches and writings Martin Luther King Jr. often emphasized that, “The way of nonviolence leads to the Beloved Community.” (Ebony Magazine, 1959 “My Trip to the Land of Gandhi”) And in his 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” King wrote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thich Nhat Hanh
Gephardt Daily

Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Jan. 22 (UPI) — Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist whose writings taught mindfulness and non-violence, died Saturday at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam. He was 95. His death was announced by Plum Village, an international monastic community founded by the Zen master in...
RELIGION
newschain

‘Mindfulness’ monk Thich Nhat Hanh dies aged 95

The revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died aged 95. Thich Nhat Hanh’s death was confirmed by a monk at Tu Hieu Pagoda in Hue, Vietnam who said that the monk, known as Thay to his followers, died at midnight on Saturday. The monk declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Mindfulness#Buddhism#Volunteers#The Tu Hieu Temple#Vietnamese#Buddhists
ptsem.edu

Reflections: Thich Nhat Hanh at Princeton Seminary

Thich Nhat Hanh, one of the world’s most influential Zen masters, passed away on January 21, 2022, at the age of 95. Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk, was born in Dalat, Vietnam on October 11, 1926. His life’s work as a peace advocate, teacher, poet, and activist took him all over the globe, including a brief but influential stay at Princeton Theological Seminary. Beginning in 1961, Nhat Hanh was a visiting student at Princeton Seminary. He applied for acceptance into the Seminary in 1961 and was accepted as a non-degree-seeking student (also referred to as a “Special Student”) for the 1961-1962 academic year. During that time, he was sponsored and supported by the Institute of International Education (IIE), which provided him with a scholarship that covered tuition, fees, and room & board. This funding was rather modest, as noted in a June 1962 letter from Princeton Seminary Dean Elmer G. Homrighausen, but was supplemented by generous donations and gifts from within the Princeton Seminary community. While at Princeton Seminary, Thich Nhat Hanh (known then as Nguyen Xuan Bao) resided in the dormitories in Brown Hall, attending classes with his fellow seminarians. During his year at the Seminary, Nhat Hanh took five courses—two in the Fall semester and three in the Spring semester. According to the official transcript, his main areas of study were world religions and religious history. A copy of this transcript is located in his alumni file in the Seminary Archives.
PRINCETON, NJ
NBC News

How Thich Nhat Hanh pioneered modern mindfulness in the West

Whatever you’re doing, pause, take a breath and come back to your body, said Brother Chan Phap Dung, recalling a lesson he learned from his teacher, revered monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who died Saturday. “Drinking a cup of tea, you can do it mindfully,” Phap Dung said. “When you’re...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Funeral for Thich Nhat Hanh held in Vietnam

A funeral has been held for the Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, a week after the renowned Zen master and peace activist died at the age of 95 in Hue, central Vietnam. Thousands of monks and disciples trailed a procession of pallbearers carrying Thich Nhat Hanh’s coffin from Tu...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vietnam
psychologytoday.com

Thich Nhat Hanh, Quantum Physics, and Relationships

Some scientists and religious figures have converged on the idea that objects are only defined by their relationships. This more complex relationship-based perspective offers multiple benefits during difficult conversations and conflicts. Shifting your thoughts to the many complex causes at play in conflicts can give you the space to pause...
SCIENCE
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
Lebanon-Express

From odor to action – how smells are processed in the brain and influence behavior

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) John Crimaldi, University of Colorado Boulder; Brian H. Smith, Arizona State University; Elizabeth Hong, California Institute of Technology, and Nathan Urban, Lehigh University. People are also reading…. (THE CONVERSATION) A dog raises its nose...
SCIENCE
Lebanon-Express

Does it really empower women to expect them to make the first move?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Heterosexual dating conventions have long held that men make the first move: first to flirt, first to ask out on a date, first to propose. What if the roles were reversed?. That’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lebanon-Express

What's a 990 form? A charity accounting expert explains

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Most tax-exempt nonprofits must file a 990 form with the Internal Revenue Service every year, typically in mid-May. The 990 is purely informational. Nonprofits commit to serve an “approved purpose” – such...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy