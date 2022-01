Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been to three all-star teams (2016-2018), made a third-team All-NBA (2017) and a second-team (2016) and is a three-time NBA champion. He knows what it feels like to get those accolades for the first time and when he found out that his Warriors teammate, Andrew Wiggins, was being named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Green had to come and show him some love.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO