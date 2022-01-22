Driver Struck And Killed By Commuter Rail Train At Wilmington Crossing

WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Boston-bound Commuter Rail train struck and killed a woman in a car at a railroad crossing in Wilmington Friday night. It happened near North Wilmington Station just before 6 p.m.

Transit Police said the woman in her 60s was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. Her identity has not been released.

“The accident brought her approximately 40-50 yards inbound,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

The woman was driving eastbound along Middlesex Avenue and was crossing the railroad when she was hit.

“I’m always here walking the dog, never seen an accident, I’ve lived here over 40 years,” said Maureen Lee.

No one on board the train was injured. The 54 passengers were transferred to buses to continue into Boston.

Transit Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

“It would be inappropriate for me to speculate on the cause of the accident,” Supt. Sullivan said. “We have to allow the investigators a meaningful opportunity to look into it.”