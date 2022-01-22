ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Liverpool indoor track sweeps honors at MVITA meet

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

UTICA – Before they both entered post-season competition, the Liverpool boys and girls indoor track and field teams both beat large fields Thursday night inside Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

Sweeping the final Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the regular season, the boys Warriors earned 73 points ahead of Central Valley Academy’s second-place 63.5 as the girls got 91.5 points, well clear of runner-up Rome Free Academy (71.5) and the field.

To win the 4×400 relay, the Liverpool girls had Lena Young, Sophie Hoy, Sophia Jarosz and Ashlyn Brown post 4:26.14, pulling away from Utica Proctor’s 4:34.01.

Brown and Jarosz joined Anaharie Anderson and Caitlyn Guilfoil to finish a close second (1:54.56) to RFA (1:54.33) in the 4×200 relay as Addison Miles, Meghan Moyer, Taylor Page and Addison Ziegler were second in the 4×800 relay in 10:44.70.

Mia Wright won the 300-meter dash in a photo finish, 44.371 seconds to the 44.374 from Vernon-Verona-Sherriill’s Lacey Simmons, with Jarosz sixth in 45.51 and Brown seventh in 45.82.

Margaret Bellew, in 7.72 seconds, claimed second in the 55-meter dash, while Wright (7.84) got fourth place as Kaitlin Hotaling ran 1,500 meters in 5:33.92 for fourth place, with Katie Nash eighth. Natalie Venesky was fifth (9.93 seconds) and Anderson seventh (10.22) in the 55 hurdles.

Kaleigh Buck was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:18.58, with Moyer sixth in 11:42.33. Page took sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:27.83, with Ziegler sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:44.68.

Layla Pearl Collin, clearing 6 feet 6 inches, was fifth in the pole vault. Beatrize Gurgol took seventh place in the triple jump (31’11 1/2″), tied for seventh in the high jump and earned eighth place in the long jump, with Trinity Howard seventh in the weight throw.

Again sweeping the boys throwing events, Jalen Graham had a weight throw of 57’9″ and then, in the shot put, threw it 42’7″ to edge the 42’6 1/4″ from Dolgeville’s Patrick Murphy.

Ryan Hagan claimed another victory in the 3,200-meter run in 9:11.37, well ahead of Beaver River’s Colton Kempney (9:32.04) as Michael Purvis was second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:48.80.

Purvis and Hagan joined Gavin Kenna and Jack Sherlock to win the 4×800 in 8:57.42, nearly 40 seconds ahead of the field. Kenna was fourth in the 600 in 1:32.53, with Ayush Patel fifth in the 300 in 39.82 seconds.

Daunte Wright had a sixth-place triple jump of 36’10 1/4″ and Declan Fahy took seventh in the pole vault. The Warriors were seventh in the 4×400 relay in 3:58.01 and seventh in the 4×200 in 1:44.67 as LaQuan Lemon was eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track fourth at Bob Grieve Invitational

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just one more set of regular-season indoor track and field meets remained for area teams before heading into league and Section III championship events. Most of them were at SRC Arena for last Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational, where in the morning session Marcellus picked up 62 points to finish fourth in the boys division.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Central Valley, NY
City
Beaver River, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Utica, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match. But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool ice hockey both take league losses

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cold weather and other factors led to a quiet mid-January period for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams. When games resumed last Monday at the Twin Rinks, the Northstars kept reigning sectional Division I champion Syracuse quiet for a while, but a mid-game surge led to a 4-1 loss to the Cougars.
LIVERPOOL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Track#Sweeps#Track And Field#Long Jump#Mvita#Utica College#Central Valley Academy#Rome Free Academy#Rfa#Trinity Howard
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball defeats CBA in four sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls volleyball teams continued to squeeze in matches while others in the schedule kept moving around. East Syracuse Minoa sported a 9-2 record going into last Wednesday’s match against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where in four closely-fought sets the Spartans fell to the Red Devils 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls basketball rises up, defeats Westhill 62-57

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just when it seemed that the Westhill girls basketball team was gaining an edge among area OHSL Liberty division teams, Marcellus stepped to the forefront. When these two long-time rivals clashed last Wednesday night, the visiting Mustangs ignored the Warriors’ recent strong play and no. 13 state Class B ranking, prevailing […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars beat Henninger, fall to West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Here was the big chance for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team to remind everyone that it still harbored plenty of championship dreams. The Northstars paid a visit to Camillus last Friday night to face West Genesee, eager to avenge a Dec. 21 home defeat and knowing that the Wildcats had just suffered its first loss of the season to Liverpool.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey drops duel with Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Cazenovia ice hockey team stepped into the late-season spotlight, hoping that all the work it had done to establish its status as a championship contender was not in vain. Here was the state Division I no. 7-ranked Lakers welcoming...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With each match, and each victory, the Chittenango boys volleyball team strove to keep itself perfect. The Bears’ fifth win in a row came last Tuesday night, against Westmoreland, where it was pushed in the second and third set, but still was able to sweep the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 25-21. Jake […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy