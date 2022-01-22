Liverpool indoor track sweeps honors at MVITA meet

UTICA – Before they both entered post-season competition, the Liverpool boys and girls indoor track and field teams both beat large fields Thursday night inside Utica College’s Hutton Dome.

Sweeping the final Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the regular season, the boys Warriors earned 73 points ahead of Central Valley Academy’s second-place 63.5 as the girls got 91.5 points, well clear of runner-up Rome Free Academy (71.5) and the field.

To win the 4×400 relay, the Liverpool girls had Lena Young, Sophie Hoy, Sophia Jarosz and Ashlyn Brown post 4:26.14, pulling away from Utica Proctor’s 4:34.01.

Brown and Jarosz joined Anaharie Anderson and Caitlyn Guilfoil to finish a close second (1:54.56) to RFA (1:54.33) in the 4×200 relay as Addison Miles, Meghan Moyer, Taylor Page and Addison Ziegler were second in the 4×800 relay in 10:44.70.

Mia Wright won the 300-meter dash in a photo finish, 44.371 seconds to the 44.374 from Vernon-Verona-Sherriill’s Lacey Simmons, with Jarosz sixth in 45.51 and Brown seventh in 45.82.

Margaret Bellew, in 7.72 seconds, claimed second in the 55-meter dash, while Wright (7.84) got fourth place as Kaitlin Hotaling ran 1,500 meters in 5:33.92 for fourth place, with Katie Nash eighth. Natalie Venesky was fifth (9.93 seconds) and Anderson seventh (10.22) in the 55 hurdles.

Kaleigh Buck was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:18.58, with Moyer sixth in 11:42.33. Page took sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:27.83, with Ziegler sixth in the 600-meter run in 1:44.68.

Layla Pearl Collin, clearing 6 feet 6 inches, was fifth in the pole vault. Beatrize Gurgol took seventh place in the triple jump (31’11 1/2″), tied for seventh in the high jump and earned eighth place in the long jump, with Trinity Howard seventh in the weight throw.

Again sweeping the boys throwing events, Jalen Graham had a weight throw of 57’9″ and then, in the shot put, threw it 42’7″ to edge the 42’6 1/4″ from Dolgeville’s Patrick Murphy.

Ryan Hagan claimed another victory in the 3,200-meter run in 9:11.37, well ahead of Beaver River’s Colton Kempney (9:32.04) as Michael Purvis was second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:48.80.

Purvis and Hagan joined Gavin Kenna and Jack Sherlock to win the 4×800 in 8:57.42, nearly 40 seconds ahead of the field. Kenna was fourth in the 600 in 1:32.53, with Ayush Patel fifth in the 300 in 39.82 seconds.

Daunte Wright had a sixth-place triple jump of 36’10 1/4″ and Declan Fahy took seventh in the pole vault. The Warriors were seventh in the 4×400 relay in 3:58.01 and seventh in the 4×200 in 1:44.67 as LaQuan Lemon was eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds.