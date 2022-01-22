High Surf Warning issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-25 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Kohala; Kona; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will continue to be around advisory levels tonight as a northwest swell remains in the region. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf 12 to 16 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. Surf 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Surf 6 to 8 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, north facing shores of Maui, and west facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 17 HOURS AGO