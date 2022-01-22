ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Humane Society collaborates to help animals recover

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
The Nebraska Humane Society says hundreds of animals rescued from a home in Papillion continue to get first-rate care — thanks to a variety of collaborating agencies.

They tweeted these photos of the recovering animals.

The Henry Doorly Zoo is giving careful forensic exams to the animals, while a zoo from Wichita is prepping care for the birds and reptiles.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Wildlife took in 40 animals they're uniquely qualified to work with.

Parrot Posse sent cages, perches, toys and food for a variety of birds, and Nebraska Game and Parks Education Center took on some of the native species reptiles.

The Humane Society thanked the community for donating food, cages, tables and supplies.

