Letters to the Editor — Jan. 22, 2022

By Post readers
 3 days ago
The Issue: President Biden’s claims about his record during a two-hour press conference on Wednesday.

Miranda Devine dissected the various claims of President Biden at his Wednesday press conference (“A fool who’s fooling himself,” Jan. 20). Each of his cited declarations threw me into a convulsion.

As Devine exposed Biden’s delusions point by point, I was grabbed by the same question, over and over again: Can he actually believe it?

From the clear inconsistency of his claim of outperforming expectations to blaming national crises on the Republicans in general, and former President Donald Trump in particular, he was either lying to the American people or lying to himself. Maybe both.

It’s not all cognitive decline because even in his prime, Biden was never an insightful legislator or showed a discernible, keen intellect. And now we are stuck with him. So, who is crazy — him or us?

Stanley Rubin

Fresh Meadows

The babbling buffoon of a president lied and exaggerated his way through a press conference that once again proved why White House handlers keep him away from live microphones.

Only a red wave that gives the House and Senate back to Republicans can save America from the worst president in history.

Joe Nugent

Staten Island

After watching Biden’s press conference, I felt more confused than he was. I think everyone who watched was confused.

For instance, he didn’t say anything about increasing oil production or improving the supply chain in this country, which would eventually result in reducing the inflation rate. He never mentioned the crisis at the border, and didn’t apologize for the Afghanistan debacle.

It got to the point that I was wishing that he would end the conference and go to bed for a good night’s rest.

I hope he sleeps well, because he has to be bright and coherent to tackle the crises that he has created, which are destroying this country.

Richard Ketay

Newark, NJ

It is being said that Biden showed mental deficiencies and cognitive bewilderment in his latest press conference.

I think Biden was as alert, coherent and eloquent as he has ever been. He has just never been very bright.

Joe’s doing the best he can — or ever could. We’re in big trouble, and it’s getting worse.

Otto Rieke

Overland Park, Kan.

Our feckless and mentally declining commander-in-chief lied and fantasized his way through a two-hour press conference.

Along with a multitude of delusional assertions he asked what it is that Republicans stand for.

Simply put, Republicans stand for the values and policies that made this country great.

If he posed the question differently and asked what Republicans oppose, the answer would be just as simple: The radical, left-wing socialist agenda that an incompetent and divisive administration is unilaterally trying to shove down our throats.

Thomas Urban

Wantagh

The purpose of that press conference was to fight Biden’s sharply declining poll numbers. It was to show that he had the stamina to hold up against the reporters’ questions.

In fact, it showed just the opposite, and justified James Rosen’s question about the polling that indicate that most Americans question Biden’s mental acuity.

I saw someone who stumbled through his answers and showed that he was not in control, as we would expect the president to be.

Bill Isler

Floral Park

The outcry for a presidential press conference was satisfied. However, after two hours of gibberish, confusion and delusion, we we’re left unsatiated.

The president would have been wiser had he searched for the exit after the pre-arranged puff questions. But he doesn’t realize that he is in cognitive decline.

Anyone who still thinks that this administration is not compromised is as delusional as this president.

Anthony Bruno

Smithtown

Want to weigh in on today's stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com.

