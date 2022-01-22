ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Burruss’ 72-year-old mom gets butt treatment in new Bravo series trailer

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

The ATL has never been peachier!

In the trailer for Kandi Burruss’ new Bravo reality show, “Kandi & the Gang,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s 72-year-old mother, Joyce Jones — better known as “Mama Joyce” — grins as she prepares for an apparent butt treatment.

Looking at Mama Joyce’s nearly bare bottom as she lay on a medical table, Burruss, 45, can’t help but comment on the beloved TV matriarch’s backside.

“That booty look right for 72!” the proud daughter enthuses in the clip.

But “Kandi & the Gang” — Burruss’ latest spin-off for the network after “The Kandi Factory,” “Kandi’s Wedding,” “Kandi’s Ski Trip” and “Xscape Still Kickin’ It” — isn’t all cosmetic procedures and compliments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugQv9_0dsZ3sFX00
Kandi Burruss’ 72-year-old mother, Joyce Jones — aka “Mama Joyce” — enjoys an apparent butt treatment on her daughter’s latest Bravo spin-off.

The series will follow Burruss, husband Todd Tucker, their family and the staff of their Atlanta eatery Old Lady Gang (OLG) “as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives,” according to a press release.

If the preview is any indication, Mama Joyce — who, alongside Burruss’ aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, inspired OLG’s name and menu — certainly brings the drama.

“I have never, ever said that was my motherf—king restaurant!” she shouts at one point, though it’s unclear who she is talking to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkXQf_0dsZ3sFX00
Mama Joyce is one of several family members of Burruss’ who appears on “Kandi & the Gang.”

Elsewhere, Burruss and Tucker’s employees tease a tantalizing work dynamic full of friendships, feuds and romantic pursuits.

“Everybody f–ks a co-worker or two at Old Lady Gang,” Shawndrica Robinson says.

Later, the OLG hostess admits that she and parking lot manager Patrick Dallas were once in a complicated “situationship.”

In another moment, manager Brandon Black tells bartender Dom’Unique Variety they can no longer hook up as future intimate relations could negatively impact their jobs.

Naturally, onscreen fights seem to be prevalent among staff members — who even quarrel with their famous bosses at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4spC_0dsZ3sFX00
The reality series will follow Burruss, husband Todd Tucker, their loved ones and the employees of their Atlanta restaurant Old Lady Gang.

“It’s dysfunctional,” Tucker, 48, tells Burruss in a confessional. “Between your family and some of that staff, those people [are] crazy in there.”

Expressing her desire for peace both at home and at OLG, the Grammy-winning songwriter says, “As a family, we need to be on the same page.”

“Kandi & the Gang” premieres Sunday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

