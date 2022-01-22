ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington confirmed the country’s first COVID patient 2 years ago. What have we learned?

Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfectious diseases were all Everett physician Dr. George Diaz had ever wanted to study. The specialized area of medicine is demanding, he said, but after more than 15 years in the field, the Providence Regional Medical Center doctor can’t imagine doing anything else. “I feel like this is...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Everett, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Global Health#Hospital#Washingtonians
fox4now.com

U.S. marks two years since first confirmed COVID-19 case

Today marks two years since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first coronavirus case in the United States. The patient was a 35-year-old man from Washington state who had visited Wuhan, China. January 22, 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the novel coronavirus can...
U.S. POLITICS
The Metrowest Daily News

What's Up Doc? COVID vaccination decisions have consequences beyond first-order effects

Q: If I decide not to get vaccinated for COVID and I get infected, it is my problem and no one else’s. Why should anyone care?. A: COVID-19 is an infectious disease; the almost 900,000 people who have died from it in the U.S. had to “get it” from someone else. New variants of COVID-19 may occur due to mutations of the virus in someone who is infected, so infected people are human "petri dishes" where these new variants may develop. The sheer numbers of people who get infected and require treatment and/or hospitalization may overwhelm the health care system, causing other patients to have their care delayed for such things as surgery and cancer treatments. These are just a couple of the indirect effects of the COVID pandemic that illustrate the weaknesses of the argument “If I decide not to be vaccinated and I get infected, it is my problem and no one else’s”; by definition a pandemic is “a disease prevalent over a whole country or the world”, and so one person’s infection may affect many other people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tacoma News Tribune

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 14,085 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus were 1,119,228 cases and 10,230 deaths. The case total included 134,861 infections listed as probable. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, DOH said it’s behind in reporting numbers....
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County hospitals issue plea to public during ‘worst situation yet’

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County hospitals issued a plea to the public over the weekend, bearing a simple message: “We need your help.”. That came in the form of a full-page ad taken out in Sunday’s edition of the Seattle Times, detailing how “King County hospitals are in the worst situation yet in the pandemic,” and asking that people get vaccinated and/or boosted, upgrade to masks that offer a higher degree of protection, avoid large indoor gatherings, and save ER visits for emergencies.
KING COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Nation’s pandemic began in Washington state on this date 2 years ago

WASHINGTON – Today marks two years since a man from Washington state became the first known case of COVID-19 in the United States. On January 19, 2020, a Snohomish County man in his 30s went to a clinic with what appeared to be symptoms of pneumonia. Two days later, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed it was the first case of coronavirus in the U.S., and deployed a team to help with contact tracing efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Washington launches website for free at-home COVID tests Friday

OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Friday, the Washington State Department of Health announced that it is launching its website to send Washington residents free, at-home COVID-19 tests. Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state had ordered 5.5 million at-home tests to distribute to the public, this included 1 million to schools, 1 million to health partners, and 3.5 million to be available to the general public via the website.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy