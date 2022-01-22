City Wants $45,000 for Riverfront Paddling Launch, $700,000 for Sidewalk Improvements

The Portsmouth City Manager is asking City Council to give his office the go-ahead to apply for a grant to put in a new paddling launch facility near the riverfront at Alexandria point.

Sutherland says the project will cost around $45,000 with the city putting up 25% of the bill. Riverfront development is an important part of Portsmouth’s master plan.

Scioto County Commissioners recently spoke about the importance of paddling and other waterfront activities when they discussed using COVID economic relief funds to help the Portsmouth Tourism Bureau develop an overall tourism marketing plan for the county. Council members will have an opportunity to modify the request before voting on any legislation. The deadline for submitting the grant application is March 1.

Safer Sidewalks

The city also needs council approval to apply for a grant to fix sidewalks, take what it calls “traffic calming measures,” and improve the traffic signs and crosswalks near surrounding Sciotoville Elementary Academy.

The work would take place on Third, Fourth, and Fifth Streets Street, Farney, Marshall, and Bloom in Sciotoville. The project is estimated to cost $266,000.

Council also must approve a plan to apply for ODOT and TAPS funds to fix crumbling sidewalks and curbs on Coles Blvd and improve street signs in the area. The estimated cost of that project is close to $700,000. The city must pick up 5% of the cost.

Council Members will also have a third reading of a controversial ordinance prohibiting the feeding of stray animals and some wildlife and a first reading of an ordinance to repeal the city’s 80-year-old ban on ice cream trucks.

The issues will be discussed at Monday’s Portsmouth City Council meeting.