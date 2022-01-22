ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL drops daily COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated players

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YButd_0dsZ3lJg00
NFL An NFL logo as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 12, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images, File)

The NFL on Friday announced an update to its COVID-19 testing protocols, ending a daily testing requirement for unvaccinated players, according to multiple reports.

The new guidance came in a memo sent Friday to the eight teams remaining in the playoffs, The Athletic reported. The change, which the NFL Players Association agreed to, removes the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will still be required to undergo testing, Pelissero reported.

In the memo, obtained by ESPN, officials said the new protocols were created based on the league’s experience with the omicron variant of COVID-19. The highly transmissible variant has fueled a spike in infections reported nationwide.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare, and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility,” the memo said, according to ESPN.

About a dozen players in the playoff teams remain unvaccinated, the sports news network reported.

League officials said infections stemming from the omicron variant led to a spike in COVID-19 cases beginning in mid-December. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, the most recent data released by the NFL, 380 players and nearly 250 league personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Between Aug. 1 and Jan. 8, officials reported just over 960 positive COVID-19 tests among players and just over 800 positive tests for personnel members.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears’ meticulous search for a GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind the rest of the NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be the judge of their process.

As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
NFL
The Key West Citizen

Report: Sean Payton yet to commit to coach in 2022

Saints players have a lot of time on their hands since they didn't make the postseason. If a report by NFL network's Ian Rapoport is true, head coach Sean Payton might be taking an extended vacation from the league. The report states that Payton has not committed to return to the Saints for the 2022 season and is considering taking a year off. Rapoport says that it would likely be a mini-retirement to recharge his batteries after a challenging season. If Payton does not come back to the Saints this upcoming season, his return to the sidelines would likely come with a different organization.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Espn#Covid 19 Testing#American Football#Athletic#Omicron#Healthcare#Cox Media Group
Chicago Tribune

A riveting NFL playoff weekend has implications for the Chicago Bears: 5 coaching candidates are now free, Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision — and an in-demand GM possibility

The weekend slate of NFL playoff games was more than just riveting television for Chicago Bears fans. Five coordinators under consideration for the Bears head coaching job coached in the games. One executive in the running to be the Bears general manager saw his team advance to the AFC championship game. And one longtime thorn in the Bears’ side ruminated about what’s next after his loss. As ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
NFL

Official explains unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tom Brady: 'He got in my face ... and used abusive language'

Tom Brady won't be playing in another Super Bowl in February, and the end of his 22nd professional season didn't arrive without frustration. Brady was under duress frequently during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, taking three sacks and ending up on the receiving end of contact on more than a few occasions. One shot to his upper chest area delivered by Von Miller early in the second quarter left Brady with a bloody lip, and a bone to pick with the game's officials.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Candidates, connections and ‘Canandaigua’: The Chicago Bears coaching and GM searches have reached the in-person phase — and outside intrigue is peaking

The video surfaced late Monday night, a little before 11 p.m. Undercover, of course. And shared on social media by Eric Bohn, whose Twitter bio identifies him as “your trusted resource for Chicago’s Northside and the North Shore residential real estate market.” In this case, he was moonlighting as an impromptu P.I. — with his cellphone ready. This, after all, is what we do in 2022. See, share, ...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy