Winter Weather: Rain transitions to freezing rain, some ice possible in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Light rain will continue to transition to freezing rain over the next few hours.

Many area across the Lowcountry should begin to see a light glaze of frozen precipitation Friday night, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Much of the News 2 viewing area will see up to 0.1” of ice through Saturday morning — a trace of snow and sleet is possible.

There have been reports of ice forming on objects in areas of Berkeley County and in the Charleston metro.

The freezing rain will continue through about 6 a.m. before tapering off.





Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday morning with wind chill values down into the teens.

Temperatures will warm above freezing into the 40s under a clearing sky as we move into lunchtime Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE:

Rain continues to change over to freezing rain Friday night

Greatest impacts through Saturday morning

Be prepared for icy bridges and some roads

Remember, this is more of a nuisance rather than a major ice storm

A winter weather advisory remains in place for most of the News 2 viewing area.

