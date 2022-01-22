ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Winter Weather: Rain transitions to freezing rain, some ice possible in the Lowcountry

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Light rain will continue to transition to freezing rain over the next few hours.

Many area across the Lowcountry should begin to see a light glaze of frozen precipitation Friday night, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Much of the News 2 viewing area will see up to 0.1” of ice through Saturday morning — a trace of snow and sleet is possible.

There have been reports of ice forming on objects in areas of Berkeley County and in the Charleston metro.

The freezing rain will continue through about 6 a.m. before tapering off.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o21f3_0dsZ3W1f00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fhny_0dsZ3W1f00

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday morning with wind chill values down into the teens.

Temperatures will warm above freezing into the 40s under a clearing sky as we move into lunchtime Saturday.

BOTTOM LINE:

  • Rain continues to change over to freezing rain Friday night
  • Greatest impacts through Saturday morning
  • Be prepared for icy bridges and some roads
  • Remember, this is more of a nuisance rather than a major ice storm

A winter weather advisory remains in place for most of the News 2 viewing area.

You can see where the frozen precipitation is and current temperatures by following along in the Storm Team 2 weather app — just search WCBD WX in the app store or by clicking one of the links below.

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 2 WEATHER APP
APPLE USERS CLICK HERE | ANDROID USERS CLICK HERE

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Freezing rain creates icy conditions in the Lowcountry, some snowflakes seen early Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry saw an extended period of freezing rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service reported 0.08” of ice that accumulated at its office in North Charleston. “Trees, cars, and bushes are completely ice-covered,” meteorologists said. “Some ice on grassy areas.” Forecasters also reported a mix […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews pretreating roads, bridges for potential dangerous situations ahead of possible Winter storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are preparing ahead of potential weather storms coming across the Carolinas. Crews have begun pretreating the roads and bridges, including the Ravenel Bridge, to prevent this from becoming a dangerous situation for drivers on the road. SCDOT crews are laying salt or sand down to help with roadway conditions. “This […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: Snow at the South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – While the Lowcountry was dealing with freezing rain and icy conditions, the state capital enjoyed a few inches of snow. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety shared several photos of the South Carolina State House after snow fell during storms Friday night and Saturday morning. The photos were taken by […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Ice Storm#Winter Storm#Winter Weather Advisory#Lowcountry#Storm Team#App#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown officials, residents discuss adverse winter weather conditions

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Precipitation, wind and ice. Neighbors in Georgetown County are feeling the effects of Friday’s winter storm. “I hate the cold,” Georgetown County resident Chicora Pressley said. “I mean, I don’t like it. I prefer summer over the winter cold.” Officials are encouraging everyone to stay home. “We are really encouraging residents […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Lowcountry takes on an icy weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It was an icy weekend in the Lowcountry. “It’s been so warm for so long, it sort of did come out of the blue. I did not expect a day like this,” said Mount Pleasant resident William Sprott. On Saturday evening, falling chunks of ice prompted Charleston Police to shut down […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westmoreland Bridge closed due to icy conditions; Northbound lanes reopened

UPDATE: Northbound travel lanes have been reopened. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Icy conditions continue to impact bridges and overpasses in the Charleston area Sunday morning. The Charleston Police Department announced the closure of General William C. Westmoreland Bridge in both directions on Sunday morning due to icy conditions. Authorities previously closed the Don Holt […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT treating some Charleston roads and bridges in anticipation of winter precipitation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing local roadways and bridges ahead of expected winter precipitation. Forecasters say rain will combine with below-freezing temperatures Friday evening into early Saturday morning, which could cause ice to form on roads and bridges. SCDOT’s Residential Maintenance Engineer in Charleston said crews spent the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA announced service impacts due to winter weather; Tricounty Link to suspend operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced service changes and impacts due to anticipated winter weather. CARTA officials said service may start late, end early, or be suspended if roads and/or bridges close and it becomes unsafe to continue operations. Riders are encouraged to take necessary trips earlier in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Runways not expected to close at Charleston International Airport, officials monitoring weather conditions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Runways are not expected to close at Charleston International Airport and officials say they do not expect the winter weather to have any impact on flying operations. The airport said it is in constant contact with Joint Base Charleston, which maintains the runways and the FAA in preparation for any […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy