ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans used their supermajority Friday to win Kansas Senate approval for a redistricting plan that likely would make it harder for the state's only Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year. The nearly four-hour debate ahead of the Senate's 26-9 vote previewed the...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Bellendir among sheriffs lobbying for constitutional amendment

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir went to Topeka last week to support a state constitutional amendment that will require county sheriffs in Kansas to be elected, not appointed. A hearing about that proposed amendment was held in the State House Committee on Federal and State Affairs last Thursday. Bellendir, who is the elected sheriff in Barton County, explained why he wants to see the amendment pass.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

Senate Democrats Fail to Change Senate Filibuster Rules or Pass Election Bill. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) continued to push Senate Democrats to agree to exercise the “nuclear option” which would break Senate rules in order to change them so an election bill could be passed by a simple majority rather than requiring 60 votes to end a GOP filibuster. However, neither the Majority Leader nor President Biden was able to change Senators Joe Manchin's (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AR) opposition to changing the filibuster rules. On Wednesday night, Senate Republicans filibustered the elections bill offered by Democrats. Following the Democrats’ failure to invoke cloture and cut off debate on the bill, Senator Schumer forced a vote on changing the filibuster rules. But, as expected, Senators Manchin and Sinema voted with Republicans in rejecting the attempt to change chamber rules. Read more here and here and here and here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Great Bend Post

Marshall's campaign selling Fauci t-shirts following heated exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused Kansas senator Roger Marshall last week of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash. Now Senator Roger Marshall's campaign is selling t-shirts over the heated exchange during the Senate hearing.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas teen's death has spotlight on 'stand your ground' law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers were thinking of homeowners facing down burglars and people attacked on the street when they wrote a “stand your ground” law more than a decade ago allowing use of deadly force in self defense. They didn’t envision it applying to police officers, jail guards or government employees.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Hiawatha, KS
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas agrees to strategy to speed disaster relief

Extreme flooding, tornadoes, the COVID pandemic and other disasters have demonstrated the importance of the trucking industry to deliver life-saving and sustaining relief supplies. The state departments of transportation comprising the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO) have proactively agreed to expedite the movement of emergency supplies across state lines during presidentially declared major disasters.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy