GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate

Senate Democrats Fail to Change Senate Filibuster Rules or Pass Election Bill. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) continued to push Senate Democrats to agree to exercise the “nuclear option” which would break Senate rules in order to change them so an election bill could be passed by a simple majority rather than requiring 60 votes to end a GOP filibuster. However, neither the Majority Leader nor President Biden was able to change Senators Joe Manchin's (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AR) opposition to changing the filibuster rules. On Wednesday night, Senate Republicans filibustered the elections bill offered by Democrats. Following the Democrats’ failure to invoke cloture and cut off debate on the bill, Senator Schumer forced a vote on changing the filibuster rules. But, as expected, Senators Manchin and Sinema voted with Republicans in rejecting the attempt to change chamber rules. Read more here and here and here and here.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO