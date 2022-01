A group of around 100 monkeys have been successfully located following a collision between two vehicles on a Pennsylvania roadway. On Friday, a Dodge truck carrying the primates in an enclosed trailer crashed into a dump truck while both were driving on a road in Montour County, according to press release from the Montour County Sheriff's Office. The crash caused crates full of monkeys in cages to spill onto the road.

MONTOUR COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO