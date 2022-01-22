Bloody Car, No Answers After Juvenile Shot

Portsmouth Police were left with a bloody vehicle and very few answers after a juvenile was shot under mysterious circumstances.

At 4:30 am, SOMC personnel called police to report that KDMC was bringing in someone with a gunshot wound. The victim had been driven to KDMC in a vehicle.

PPD dispatched five units to multiple locations.

At SOMC, the underage shooting victim would not say who shot them, who was there when they were shot, or how they got to the hospital.

When officers spoke to the driver who took the victim to the hospital, she claimed not to know how the victim got to the Farley Square apartment where the shooting took place or who was in the apartment. The officer observed blood in the back seat of the vehicle and there were shotgun shells in plain view.

Police said they would get a search warrant for both the vehicle and the woman’s phone. Police impounded the vehicle.

Officers then went to Farley Square, the last know address for the juvenile, and found the apartment empty.

An air ambulance transported the victim to Grant Medical Center. Officers spoke to Scioto County Children Services who said they would coordinate with Franklin County Children Services to look after the victim.